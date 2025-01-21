Cuba's mercenaries fighting against Ukraine

Young men lured by high salaries and Russian citizenship in return for a year's service are now trapped on frontline indefinitely

Captured foreign mercenary of the Russian army during press conference
Darío Jarrosay, a native of Guantánamo, said that Russia recruited him for the war after travelling for a contract to work in construction
(Image credit: Viktor Kovalchuk / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
By
published

Russia is scrambling to enlist more soldiers to replace the vast numbers killed or wounded in the nearly three-year war in Ukraine.

That demand is increasingly being met by fighters from abroad, from North Korea to Africa. Thousands of foreign nationals have joined the Russian army, "lured by the promise of hefty paychecks and fast-tracked citizenship for themselves and their kin", said Politico.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸