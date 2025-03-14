How feasible is a Ukraine ceasefire?

Kyiv has condemned Putin's 'manipulative' response to proposed agreement

Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin has said he agrees with the idea of a ceasefire in Ukraine but that 'questions' remain about the nature of a truce
(Image credit: Contributor / Getty Images)
By
published

Vladimir Putin thinks there are "grounds for optimism" over a 30-day ceasefire deal with Ukraine but added that there is "a lot ahead to be done".

With Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejecting Moscow's "manipulative" preconditions and both sides reporting enemy drone attacks overnight, a truce seems further away than it once appeared.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

