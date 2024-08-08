What did Donald Trump accomplish as president?

These are the achievements he can point to as he asks voters for a second term in office

Donald Trump at the White House Briefing Room podium
Former President Donald Trump
(Image credit: Win McNamee / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published
in the explainer

Donald Trump is, if nothing else, a walking, talking bullhorn for his own self-aggrandizing superlatives. In his telling he is "more presidential than any president that's ever held this office" (he made an exception for Abraham Lincoln), and "the greatest jobs president that God ever created." He's claimed at various times to be the "best thing that's ever happened to the Secret Service" and "the best builder," who knows "more about drones than anybody." There is little, if anything, in which he is not somehow a self-proclaimed expert, no matter how niche or specialized the subject may be. 

When it comes to Trump's actual presidential record, however, things are decidedly less absolute. For as much as he would have the public believe his administration was the most accomplished, most successful of its kind in American history, the Trump White House was notoriously beset by disfunction and infighting. The result was a tenure akin to a political reality show in which "results" seemed less important than the optics thereof. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Explainer The Explainer Donald Trump Trump 2024 2024 Presidential Election President Us Election 2016 Politics
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸