What did Donald Trump accomplish as president?
These are the achievements he can point to as he asks voters for a second term in office
Donald Trump is, if nothing else, a walking, talking bullhorn for his own self-aggrandizing superlatives. In his telling he is "more presidential than any president that's ever held this office" (he made an exception for Abraham Lincoln), and "the greatest jobs president that God ever created." He's claimed at various times to be the "best thing that's ever happened to the Secret Service" and "the best builder," who knows "more about drones than anybody." There is little, if anything, in which he is not somehow a self-proclaimed expert, no matter how niche or specialized the subject may be.
When it comes to Trump's actual presidential record, however, things are decidedly less absolute. For as much as he would have the public believe his administration was the most accomplished, most successful of its kind in American history, the Trump White House was notoriously beset by disfunction and infighting. The result was a tenure akin to a political reality show in which "results" seemed less important than the optics thereof.
This isn't to say that the Trump White House didn't notch its share of achievements — far from it. Buoyed in part by two years of a Republican congressional majority eager to capitalize on a friendly administration, Trump's time in office was marked by a number of significant accomplishments. They are now worth revisiting as he asks the public, once again, to elect him for a second term.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The judiciary
Trump's "most lasting impact on the country" is likely the drastic reshaping of America's courts, Business Insider said. By installing more than 200 federal judges, including 54 who "reshaped the ideological makeup of federal appeals courts" and three who drove a "generational shift in the highest court in the land," Trump's impact on the judicial branch of government overall will "continue shaping the American legal and political landscape for decades," CNN said.
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
Trump's 2017 tax bill — colloquially The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act — was arguably his "biggest legislative achievement," which was intended, per Trump, to "super-charge the economy," said Politico. It was also the "biggest tax overhaul since the Tax Reform Act of 1986," the Brookings Institute said, but "skewed toward the rich" and "failed to deliver promised economic benefits," said the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. One unambiguous takeaway: "U.S. corporations got to keep more of their money, and the U.S. government got less," said Bloomberg.
Space Force
It was the stuff of jokes and mockery when Trump announced in 2018 that he planned to back a long dormant plan to create a sixth, space-focused branch of the U.S. Armed Services — the first new branch since the Air Force was founded in the wake of World War II. But just one year after its official founding in 2019, Space Force had "developed from a theoretical concept to an operational service fully engaged in a broad spectrum of activities," West Point's Lieber Institute said. While the Space Force's annual budget grew over the first four years of its existence, that upward trend "will stop in fiscal 2025, for which the service is requesting $29.4 billion, down $0.6 billion from last year," Defense One said.
Criminal justice reform
While much of Trump's experience in the realm of criminal justice has been as a litigant, rather than policy expert, he nevertheless helped champion the historic First Step Act, the "most sweeping set of changes to the federal criminal justice system since the 1990s," NBC said. The bipartisan-backed law "allows thousands of people to earn an earlier release from prison and could cut many more prison sentences in the future," said Vox, and represents "modest steps to alter the federal criminal justice system and ease very punitive prison sentences at the federal level." The law has shown "promising results thus far," with beneficiaries showing recidivism rates "considerably lower than those who were released from prison without benefit of the law," The Sentencing Project said.
The death of ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
Although Trump did not launch America's offensive against ISIS, the militant group responsible for acts of violence and terrorism across the Middle East, he did oversee one of the county's most significant victories in that effort: the death of founder and leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2019. Al-Baghdadi's death was an "important milestone in the war against the Islamic State — and, more generally, in the struggle against terrorism," Brookings said. Trump's "personal involvement" in the military effort was largely centered around having implemented "new 'rules of engagement' that involved greater risks in return for faster, more decisive operations," said Peter R. Neumann, a professor of security studies.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Life on Earth just (maybe) got older than everyone decided it was
Under the radar Fossil records from western Africa show unexpected findings
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
5 cities known for their animal residents
The Week Recommends From penguins in Cape Town to pandas in Chengdu
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Why the 9/11 terror cases still linger after two decades
Talking Point A plea deal reversal follows missed opportunities and complications over torture
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'That feared recession can become a self-fulfilling prophecy'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Arizona fake Trump elector takes plea deal
Speed Read An Arizona Republican is the first to plead guilty for falsely attesting that Donald Trump won the state in 2020
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Harris introduces running mate Walz at raucous rally
Speed Read The Minnesota governor made a series of quips about Trump and Vance
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Tim Walz, the Midwestern governor running to be America's next vice president
In the Spotlight Walz has been the governor of Minnesota since 2019 and maintains high approval ratings in the state
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How could a $10M Egyptian cash withdrawal upend Trump's campaign?
Today's Big Question A scuttled Justice Department investigation into alleged foreign election interference returns to complicate the 2024 presidential election
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
The names to know in the historic US-Russia prisoner swap
In the Spotlight Several Americans were freed from captivity in the exchange
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Today, the law touches our lives in very different ways than it once did'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Israel's history of assassinations: full sound and fury, but what does it really signify?
In The Spotlight The killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is the latest in a long line of covert assassinations by an Israeli government skilled at making geopolitical waves, even if the long-term impact is less certain
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published