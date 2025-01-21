Trump pardons or commutes all charged Jan. 6 rioters

The new president pardoned roughly 1,500 criminal defendants charged with crimes related to the Capitol riot

Jan. 6 rioters try to break through police barrier outside the U.S. Capitol
(Image credit: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump Monday night granted a blanket pardon to more than 1,200 supporters convicted of crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. He also commuted the sentences of 14 far-right militia members and ordered the Justice Department to drop more than 300 pending Jan. 6 cases.

