Pam Bondi downplays politics at confirmation hearing

Trump's pick for attorney general claimed her Justice Department would not prosecute anyone for political reasons

Pam Bondi at attorney general confirmation hearing
The Trump loyalist also said her Justice Department may investigate adversaries of the president-elect
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

Pam Bondi, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general, sparred with Senate Democrats during her confirmation hearing Wednesday about whether her avowed loyalty to Trump would turn the Justice Department into a tool of retribution against the president's perceived enemies.

