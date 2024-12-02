Trump says he wants loyalist Kash Patel to lead FBI

The former federal prosecutor served in senior national security roles in Trump's first administration

Kash Patel
Patel would replace current FBI Director Christopher Wray
(Image credit: Brandon Bell / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

President-elect Donald Trump said late Saturday he plans to replace FBI Director Christopher Wray with Kash Patel, a staunch loyalist who has said he would dismantle the "deep state" and pursue Trump's vowed retribution against perceived enemies in law enforcement, government and journalism. Wray, appointed by Trump 2017, has three years left in his 10-year term.

