Would Trump really use the military against Americans?

Donald Trump has been open about promising "revenge" on his enemies if he retakes the White House this fall. Now the former president has raised concerns he'll use the armed forces against Americans who oppose him.

During a Fox News interview on Sunday, Trump characterized his domestic opponents — whom he called the "enemy within" — as "sick people, radical left lunatics" who might create trouble during the election, said The Associated Press. "And I think it should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard or, if really necessary, by the military, because they can't let that happen," Trump said.

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

