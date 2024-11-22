Gaetz bows out, Trump pivots to Pam Bondi

Gaetz withdrew from attorney generation consideration, making way for longtime Trump loyalist Pam Bondi

Pam Bondi outside Donald Trump&#039;s New York criminal trial
Pam Bondi, one of Trump's impeachment lawyers, outside his New York criminal trial
(Image credit: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) Thursday abruptly withdrew from consideration to be President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general nominee, saying he did not want his endangered nomination to become a "needlessly protracted Washington scuffle" that would distract the incoming administration. Hours later, Trump said he would nominate former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, a lobbyist and longtime loyalist who was one of his impeachment lawyers, instead.

