Gaetz ethics report in limbo as sex allegations emerge

A lawyer representing two women alleges that Matt Gaetz paid them for sex, and one witnessed him having sex with minor

Matt Gaetz boosts Donald Trump
Gaetz is President-elect Donald Trump's pick for the next attorney general
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Two women testified to the House Ethics Committee that former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) paid them for sex at drug-fueled house parties, and one of them saw Gaetz have sex with a minor, a lawyer for the women told multiple news organizations Monday.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

