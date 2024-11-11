Trump tells next Senate GOP leader to skip confirmations

The president-elect said the next Senate majority leader must allow him to make recess appointments

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and other Senate GOP leaders
Recess appointments have been effectively blocked since a Supreme Court ruling in 2014
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

President-elect Donald Trump Sunday weighed into the race for Senate Republican leader, saying any senator who wanted the "coveted" position "must agree to recess appointments" — allowing Trump to appoint Cabinet secretaries and other high-ranking officials for up to two years without Senate confirmation. All three candidates for the position quickly backed the idea. The next GOP leader will become Senate majority leader in January when Republicans take control of the Senate.

