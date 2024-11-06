How did Trump win?

Latino voters led a national shift to the right

Photo composite of Donald Trump, his supporters and an electoral college map
"Americans wanted change and that meant Trump"
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Donald Trump will be America's next president. This isn't a fluke: He won both the Electoral College and (it appears) the popular vote. Voters moved definitively to the right.

That red shift occurred "across the U.S.," said The New York Times. Raw numbers show the magnitude of Trump's victory: He improved on his 2020 showing in 2,367 counties across the country — and lost ground in just 240 counties. Support for Trump has "swayed back and forth" during his three consecutive runs for the White House, said the Times, but on Tuesday he built support in many locales that have "historically leaned Democratic."

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

