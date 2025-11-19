Ted Cruz teases big 2028 moves

For as much as President Donald Trump seems the alpha and omega of Republican politics at the moment, a growing number of savvy conservatives are already eyeing a post-Trump world. Some are even starting to make moves accordingly. For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R), those moves include high-profile media feuds, conspicuous rhetorical pivots, and sending signs to potential donors that he may soon be running for the White House again. As Cruz plays coy with his plans, many political observers think he’s getting ready for something big.

‘Staking out turf’

Cruz has “positioned himself” for a second presidential run following his unsuccessful 2016 bid by framing himself as an “alternative to the more domestically focused wing of the GOP,” said Fox News. Questions surrounding the “issue of interventionism” have “divided figures in the GOP for months,” with Cruz having “gone against swaths of the party who have advocated for a retreat from international involvement.”

In particular, Cruz is “laying the groundwork” for a 2028 run, “staking out turf as a traditional, pro-interventionist Republican” by “leaning into his feud with Tucker Carlson,” said Axios. But while Carlson may be the immediate recipient of Cruz’s opprobrium for his relationship with antisemitic white nationalist Nick Fuentes, the senator is actually “putting himself on a collision course” with Carlson ally and fellow potential 2028 GOP frontrunner, Vice President JD Vance. And thanks to his “top-ranked” podcast and other broadcasting projects, Cruz has established a “formidable network for soliciting small-dollar contributors.” At the same time, Cruz’s pushback against Carlson and Fuentes is “endearing himself to powerful pro-Israel donors.” It’s “definitely getting noticed,” said Republican Jewish Coalition President Matt Brooks to Axios.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

As host of “Verdict with Ted Cruz,” the senator also sits atop the “most popular podcast by far of any sitting politician in the United States,” said Politico. Given both the ongoing struggles of traditional media and the trend of social media influencers who “increasingly have parasocial relationships with their fanbases,” Cruz’s podcast affords him a “much bigger platform than the average politician” that could serve as a “potential head start for a future presidential run.”

Playing coy for now

As the “last GOP candidate standing” against Trump in 2016, Cruz has signaled that he “expects to run again for president someday,” The Hill said, even as he “sidestepped” questions to that effect during a Monday interview on Fox News’ “The Faulkner Focus.”

“You know, reporters are going to write headlines that get clicks and get eyeballs,” Cruz said when asked by host Harris Faulkner about 2028 rumors. “I got a job,” Cruz continued. “It’s representing 31 million Texans, and it’s fighting every day for 31 million Texans.” Without “denying the reporting,” Cruz then “highlighted his own contribution to Trump’s signature, sweeping tax and spending bill,” USA Today said.

Demure pivots aside, Cruz’s potential 2028 plans have earned plaudits, of sorts, from the epicenter of Republican politics today: Trump. It’s a “little early” to speculate about 2028, Trump said to a reporter who asked about Cruz’s potential plans this week. “It’s three and a quarter years. That’s a long time.” But, Trump said, Cruz is a “very good guy. He is a very good friend of mine.”