Has Russia's nuclear saber-rattling lost its edge?

Kremlin worries repeated nuke threats have lost their potency

Illustration of Vladimir Putin considering a red launch button
Despite an incursion into Russian territory, Putin has "not taken any step to even prepare nuclear weapons for use"
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Russia has kept the world from intervening more directly in its war with Ukraine with a simple, hair-raising reminder: It has nuclear weapons. And it is willing to use them if its interests are sufficiently threatened by the West.

It isn't clear the West feels those threats as keenly as it once did. And in the Kremlin, there is recognition that its use of nuclear saber-rattling is "starting to lose its potency," said The Washington Post. Why? Because the United States and other Ukraine allies have repeatedly pushed against Russia's "red lines" — by providing jet fighters to Kyiv, for example — apparently without heightening the risk of a nuclear war. "There is already immunity to such statements," said an anonymous Russian official, "and they don't frighten anyone."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Russia Vladimir Putin Russo-Ukrainian War Nuclear Weapons Today's Big Question
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like