Ukraine's F-16 fighter jets to fly 'this summer'

Warplanes sent by the U.S. and other NATO allies will help combat Russian forces

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy examines F-16 in Belgium
The U.S. and NATO allies have "steadily moved toward providing more advanced weapons to Ukraine" as its war with Russia drags on
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published
What happened

NATO members have begun sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, the White House said Wednesday. The initial shipment of the American-made planes, long sought by Kyiv, are being transferred from Denmark and the Netherlands and "will be flying in the skies of Ukraine this summer," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said as NATO leaders met in Washington for a 75th anniversary summit.



Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

