Russia bombs Kyiv children's hospital
The daytime barrage interrupted heart surgeries and killed at least 40 people
What happened
Russia struck cities across Ukraine on Monday in a daytime barrage of rockets that killed at least 41 civilians and destroyed part of the country's largest children's hospital in Kyiv. World leaders condemned the attack, as NATO leaders gather in Washington today to celebrate the alliance's 75th birthday. Ukraine declared Tuesday a day of mourning.
Who said what
Ukraine's military said it shot down 30 of 38 missiles during the attack, but Russia is getting more adept at evading air defenses. The Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital was struck by a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile, according to Ukraine's Security Service. The attack "caused debris to fall into heart patients' open chests in the middle of surgery," The Associated Press said. "Cancer patients had their beds wheeled into parks and onto the streets."
"Among the victims were Ukraine's sickest children," said Volker Türk, the U.N. human rights commissioner. "This is abominable." British Prime Minister Kier Starmer said "attacking innocent children" was "depraved." President Joe Biden called the strikes a "horrific reminder of Russia's brutality."
Russia claimed it struck only military targets. Ukraine's Health Ministry said Russia has damaged more than 1,600 medical facilities and destroyed 214 since invading in February 2022. Attacking hospitals with no military value is a war crime.
What next?
The White House said NATO leaders will announce new measures to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses during their summit. The U.N. Security Council is also holding an emergency meeting on Tuesday at the request of France and Ecuador.
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
