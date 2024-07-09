Russia bombs Kyiv children's hospital

The daytime barrage interrupted heart surgeries and killed at least 40 people

Doctor helps clear rubble at Kyiv children's hospital destroyed in Russian strike
Attacking hospitals with no military value is a war crime
(Image credit: Alice Martins / For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Russia struck cities across Ukraine on Monday in a daytime barrage of rockets that killed at least 41 civilians and destroyed part of the country's largest children's hospital in Kyiv. World leaders condemned the attack, as NATO leaders gather in Washington today to celebrate the alliance's 75th birthday. Ukraine declared Tuesday a day of mourning. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Reads Russia Russo-Ukrainian War Ukraine War Crimes
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸