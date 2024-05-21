Ukraine's stolen children

Officially 20,000 children have been detained since Russia's invasion in 2022, but the true number is likely to be far higher

Photo collage of Vladimir Putin with his hands held out. Between his palms, there is an image of a child learning at a desk, repeated over and over to give impression of many children being re-educated. In the background, there is a photo of a fire in front of bombed buildings in Ukraine.
At least 20,000 children have been forcibly deported into Russian territory, but the number of those displaced likely reaches the hundreds of thousands
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Ukraine is "racing against time" to bring home the thousands of children taken by Russian forces, said The Wall Street Journal. 

Russian officials "say they are protecting the children from the war", but admit that they are "seeking to re-educate the children and turn them into loyal Russians", said the WSJ

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Under The Radar Ukraine Ukraine In Focus Russia War Crimes Russo-Ukrainian War Children
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸