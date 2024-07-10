Biden says NATO will help Ukraine beat Russia

The president made an impassioned speech to open the NATO summit in Washington

President Joe Biden addresses NATO leaders
"We know Putin won't stop in Ukraine. But make no mistake, Ukraine can and will stop Putin."
(Image credit: Yuri Gripas / Abaca / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

President Joe Biden kicked off NATO's 75th anniversary summit on Tuesday with a speech lauding the Atlantic alliance and pledging new military aid to help Ukraine fend off Russia's invasion. He also surprised outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg by awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America's highest civilian honor.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

