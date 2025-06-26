'The arts are not just expressions of creativity'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'America's greatest export may be its culture'
Megan Beyer and Gregory Houston at the Chicago Tribune
One of "our most effective yet underused assets is American culture," say Megan Beyer and Gregory Houston. The arts are "powerful drivers of economic growth, job creation, urban revitalization and global influence." Investing in "arts and culture is good policy — plain and simple. It strengthens our tax base, supports small businesses, enhances public health and well-being, and reinforces America's leadership on the world stage." America's "creative edge remains one of its most valuable assets."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'ICE has no right to anonymity'
Jamelle Bouie at The New York Times
ICE officers "aren't anonymous commentators on a social network; they are representatives of the state, acting on its behalf and empowered to use force if necessary," says Jamelle Bouie. The "people have the right to know who is operating in their government." If an "ICE officer does not want to risk identification — if he does not want the public he serves to hold him accountable for his actions — then he can choose another line of work."
'Will the Democrats learn from Zohran Mamdani's victory?'
Bernie Sanders at The Guardian
The Democratic Party "can learn the lesson that the Zohran Mamdani campaign taught us on Tuesday," says Sen. Bernie Sanders. And "that is: Have the courage to address the real economic and moral issues that face the majority of our people, take on the greed and power of the oligarchy and fight for an agenda that can improve life for working families." You "don't get a Mamdani victory without the extraordinary grassroots movement that rallied around him."
'NATO's 5% spending pledge is a threat to people and the planet'
Nick Buxton at Al Jazeera
NATO "agreed this week to invest 5% of their countries' gross domestic product (GDP)" on defense, says Nick Buxton. This "certainly is historic in terms of military escalation, but will it deliver security?" It "reflects a huge escalation of military expenditure over the next decade from an already very high level." The "money will be diverted — most of all from social and environmental spending — even though 30% of Europeans report difficulty in making ends meet."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
June 26 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons include a White House misspelling, a heatwave in the northern hemisphere, and a ticking clock for climate change
-
The mystery of France's 'needle attacks' on women
In the Spotlight Nearly 150 women reported being spiked with needles at France's open-air music festival
-
What to see at Glastonbury
The Week Recommends Whether you've got your tent and your ticket or you're watching from home, these are the hottest acts to catch at Worthy Farm
-
'Alligator Alcatraz will be a blight on the Everglades'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump judge pick told DOJ to defy courts, lawyer says
Speed Read Emil Bove, a top Justice Department official nominated by Trump for a lifetime seat, stands accused of encouraging government lawyers to mislead the courts and defy judicial orders
-
Mamdani upsets Cuomo in NYC mayoral primary
Speed Read Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani beat out Andrew Cuomo in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary
-
How Zohran Mamdani's NYC mayoral run will change the Democratic Party
Talking Points The candidate poses a challenge to the party's 'dinosaur wing'
-
'HBCUs have always had to think more strategically'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Supreme Court clears third-country deportations
Speed Read The court allowed Trump to temporarily resume deporting migrants to countries they aren't from
-
ICE: Targeting essential workers
Feature After a brief pause, the Trump administration resumes its mass deportation plan
-
'Self-segregation by political affiliation is spreading'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day