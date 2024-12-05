Bitcoin surges above $100k in post-election rally
Investors are betting that the incoming Trump administration will embrace crypto
What happened
Bitcoin topped $100,000 for the first time Wednesday, hours after President-elect Donald Trump said he would nominate cryptocurrency advocate Paul Atkins to chair the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Who said what
Wednesday's high-water mark — $103,713 for a single bitcoin — capped an "extraordinary rally since Election Day," when the world's largest cryptocurrency was trading at $69,374, The Wall Street Journal said. A "wave of campaign spending" by crypto firms helped send 298 pro-crypto lawmakers to Congress and Trump to the White House. Trump in turn promised to make the U.S. "the crypto capital of the planet" and create a "strategic reserve" of bitcoin.
The crypto industry wants legislative and regulatory changes that, "generally speaking, aim for an increased sense of legitimacy without too much red tape," The Associated Press said. Atkins, a former SEC commissioner who co-chairs the Chamber of Digital Commerce's Token Alliance, is expected to be much friendlier to the industry than outgoing SEC Chair Gary Gensler.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Bitcoin, worth about $5,000 in early 2020, "now stands as arguably the most successful investment product of the last 20 years," The New York Times said. It also "remains prone to extreme volatility," significantly "contributes to climate change" has "long been used by scammers and thieves." But "who can prohibit it?" Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Wednesday, according to Reuters. "No one."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
UnitedHealthcare CEO killed in 'brazen, targeted' hit
Speed Read Police are conducting a massive search for Brian Thompson's shooter
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
The Importance of Being Earnest: Wilde classic given 'fizzing' update
The Week Recommends Ncuti Gatwa and Sharon D. Clarke star in this 'bold and brash' reboot
By The Week UK Published
-
Conclave: Ralph Fiennes offers Oscar-contender performance in Vatican drama
The Week Recommends Film adaptation of Robert Harris book follows the College of Cardinals as they navigate the pope's sudden death
By The Week UK Published
-
What does Trump's Treasury secretary pick mean for the economy?
In the Spotlight Scott Bessent was once a Democratic donor. Now he'll serve Trump.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Enron mystery: 'sick joke' or serious revival?
Speed Read 23 years after its bankruptcy filing, the Texas energy firm has announced its resurrection
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Is this the end of the free trade era?
Today's Big Question Donald Trump's threat to impose crippling tariffs 'part of a broader turn towards protectionism in the West'
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
-
Big Oil doesn't need to 'drill, baby, drill'
In the Spotlight Trump wants to expand production. Oil companies already have record output.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
US charges Indian tycoon with bribery, fraud
Speed Read Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has been indicted by US prosecutors for his role in a $265 million scheme to secure solar energy deals
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
What's next for electric vehicles under Trump?
Today's Big Question And what does that mean for Tesla's Elon Musk?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Boeing machinists approve contract, end strike
Speed Read The company's largest union approved the new contract offer, ending a seven-week strike
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
US economy still strong in final preelection report
Speed Read It grew at a solid 2.8% annual rate from July through September
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published