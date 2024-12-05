Bitcoin surges above $100k in post-election rally

Investors are betting that the incoming Trump administration will embrace crypto

Illustration of Donald Trump holding a bitcoin in Hong Kong
Trump has promised to make the US 'the crypto capital of the planet'
(Image credit: Paul Yeung / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Bitcoin topped $100,000 for the first time Wednesday, hours after President-elect Donald Trump said he would nominate cryptocurrency advocate Paul Atkins to chair the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

