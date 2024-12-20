Is it safe for refugees to return to Syria?

European countries rapidly froze asylum claims after Assad's fall but Syrian refugees may have reason not to rush home

Elation 'punctured quickly': Syrian refugees are 'unsettled' by the prospect of a forced return
The toppling of Bashar al-Assad's regime was celebrated by millions of Syrian refugees across Europe but now they face the prospect of an uncertain return to their homeland.

Hardly a day after Assad's fall, European countries, including the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Denmark, Sweden and Italy "paused the asylum process" for Syrians, leaving many of them in limbo, said France24. Austria's Interior Ministry has even begun preparing a "return and deportation plan", said Politico. The political situation in Syria remains extremely volatile, however, and, for many refugees settled in Europe, it is "too soon" to consider going home.

