Is it safe for refugees to return to Syria?
European countries rapidly froze asylum claims after Assad's fall but Syrian refugees may have reason not to rush home
The toppling of Bashar al-Assad's regime was celebrated by millions of Syrian refugees across Europe but now they face the prospect of an uncertain return to their homeland.
Hardly a day after Assad's fall, European countries, including the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Denmark, Sweden and Italy "paused the asylum process" for Syrians, leaving many of them in limbo, said France24. Austria's Interior Ministry has even begun preparing a "return and deportation plan", said Politico. The political situation in Syria remains extremely volatile, however, and, for many refugees settled in Europe, it is "too soon" to consider going home.
'Impossible dream'
The quick decisions to suspend asylum-claim decisions were no doubt driven by domestic issues in Europe, including "inflation, housing shortages and strained services", that have "fuelled frustration at migrant and refugee populations", said Rob Picheta at CNN. Leaders are looking to "harden their stances on migration" in order to "quell surging support for populist and far-right forces".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
But European countries hoping for a rapid return of Syrians "are likely to be disappointed", said The Economist. The one million Syrians in Germany, for example, have an employment rate "higher than in most other EU countries". Many of them "have put down roots" and some are simply "too young to recall anywhere else" as home.
The elation Syrian refugees felt at the news of Assad's downfall has been punctured quickly, leaving them "unsettled" by the prospect of a forced return to their homeland. Although many want to realise the once "impossible dream" of returning to Syria, said Clothilde Goujard at Politico, they "harbour worries" about their country's future or "feel reluctant to leave the lives they've built over as much as a decade abroad".
'Major obstacles'
Any return of refugees will be "fraught with challenges", but "rushing the return of millions" will put "even more pressure" on the "extremely fragile" situation in which the country finds itself, said Will Todman at the US Center for Strategic & International Studies.
Not only does a "successful transition" to peaceful democracy remains uncertain, there are other "major obstacles" that stand in the way of refugees returning. Many will be reluctant to return because of a "lack of jobs and basic services", while others simply do not have "homes to go back to".
There are likewise significant questions over what will emerge from Syria's power vacuum, and if the new ruling faction will "respect the fundamental rights of Syrians", said Le Monde. It is "still too early to know" what will happen in Damascus, and it is in the "interest of all European countries" to ensure a stable government can form. This is the "only way" Syrian refugees can safely return home.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.
-
Quiz of The Week: 14 - 20 December
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Drugmakers paid pharmacy benefit managers to avoid restricting opioid prescriptions
Under the radar The middlemen and gatekeepers of insurance coverage have been pocketing money in exchange for working with Big Pharma
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A cyclone's aftermath, a fearless leap, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
Assad's fall upends the Captagon drug empire
Multi-billion-dollar drug network sustained former Syrian regime
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Why Assad fell so fast
The Explainer The newly liberated Syria is in an incredibly precarious position, but it's too soon to succumb to defeatist gloom
By The Week UK Published
-
New Syria government takes charge, urging 'stability'
Speed Read The rebel forces that ousted Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad announced an interim government
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
How should the West respond to Syria's new leadership?
Today's Big Question The weight of historical interventions and non-interventions in the region hangs heavy on Western leaders' minds
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
What's next in Syria's civil war?
Today's Big Question Rebels seize Aleppo, putting Assad on defense
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Syrian rebels seize Aleppo in surprise offensive
Speed Read The rebels made gains against President Bashar al-Assad’s forces and reignited Syria's 13-year-old civil war
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Israel-Hamas: which countries might be dragged into conflict?
Today's Big Question Experts fear a broader cross-border conflict in the region
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Is it time the world re-evaluated the rules on migration?
Today's Big Question Home Secretary Suella Braverman questions whether 1951 UN Refugee Convention is 'fit for our modern age'
By The Week Staff Published