The arrest of the Philippines' former president leaves the country's drug war in disarray

Rodrigo Duterte was arrested by the ICC earlier this month

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte appears in an ICC courtroom remotely on March 14, 2025.
Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte appears in an ICC courtroom remotely on March 14, 2025
(Image credit: International Criminal Court / Handout / Anadolu via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested by the International Criminal Court (ICC) earlier this month on charges of crimes against humanity. But while he may face punishment for his alleged actions, the Philippines' war on drug trafficking that led to his arrest may have a more complex fix than putting Duterte in handcuffs.

Duterte has been charged with the "crime against humanity of murder" for allegedly ordering the systemic, extrajudicial killings of Filipinos accused of dealing drugs. Current Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has also prioritized the nation's drug problem, but some legal analysts say Duterte's arrest may not be the solution.

Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

