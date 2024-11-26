Political dynasties at war in the Philippines

'Fiercer, nastier, and more personal' rift between Marcos and Duterte families risks splitting ruling coalition

Photo collage of Sara Duterte and Ferdinand Marcos Jr
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

The vice president of the Philippines, Sara Duterte, has claimed to have hired someone to assassinate the president in the event that she herself is killed.

Duterte is the daughter of Rodrigo Duterte, president of the Philippines from 2016 to 2022 who was then succeeded by Ferdinand Marcos Jr. She told a press conference on Saturday that her threat was "no joke" and that it also included Marcos's wife and cousin, who is speaker of the house of representatives.

Elliott Goat, The Week UK

Elliott Goat is a freelance writer at The Week Digital. A winner of The Independent's Wyn Harness Award, he has been a journalist for over a decade with a focus on human rights, disinformation and elections. He is co-founder and director of Brussels-based investigative NGO Unhack Democracy, which works to support electoral integrity across Europe. A Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Fellow focusing on unions and the Future of Work, Elliott is a founding member of the RSA's Good Work Guild and a contributor to the International State Crime Initiative, an interdisciplinary forum for research, reportage and training on state violence and corruption. 

