Political dynasties at war in the Philippines
'Fiercer, nastier, and more personal' rift between Marcos and Duterte families risks splitting ruling coalition
The vice president of the Philippines, Sara Duterte, has claimed to have hired someone to assassinate the president in the event that she herself is killed.
Duterte is the daughter of Rodrigo Duterte, president of the Philippines from 2016 to 2022 who was then succeeded by Ferdinand Marcos Jr. She told a press conference on Saturday that her threat was "no joke" and that it also included Marcos's wife and cousin, who is speaker of the house of representatives.
"This country is going to hell because we are led by a person who doesn't know how to be a president and who is a liar," Duterte said. The broadside was the latest "dramatic sign of a widening rift between the country's two most powerful political families", said The Guardian.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Fiercer, nastier, and more personal'
Duterte remains vice president despite resigning from the Marcos cabinet in June amid the collapse of what had been a "formidable political alliance". The so-called "UniTeam" – which paired her with Marcos, the son and namesake of the late dictator who was ousted from power in 1986 – secured an electoral landslide in 2022.
From the start, however, analysts had predicted a "divorce between the two most powerful Philippine political dynasties", said the BBC. "The likelihood only increased amid public spats and growing differences over political agendas."
Marcos and Duterte have increasingly clashed over foreign policy (most notably over the pivot away from China towards the US), the war on drugs and accusations of corruption.
Tit-for-tat briefings have been slowly intensifying since the start of the year but in recent weeks, the political rivalry has become "fiercer, nastier, and more personal", said The Diplomat.
Duterte's most recent remarks, which the president's communications office said constituted an "active threat", marks a "new low in relations between the two leaders, underscoring the deepening divide within the ruling coalition", said Turkish news site AA.
2026 'litmus test'
The political feud is likely to come to a head with the approach of the 2026 midterm elections. They will be seen as a "litmus test" of Marcos's popularity and a "chance for him to consolidate power and groom a successor" before his term ends in 2028, said The Guardian.
Many had expected Duterte to be the frontrunner but the increasingly untenable situation "could hurt her chances", said the BBC. Filipino voters do not like to see their president and vice president fighting, Cleve Arguelles, president of polling firm WR Numero, told the broadcaster. The last two VPs lost their presidential bids after falling out with the presidents they ran alongside, meaning there "is a practical necessity for them to stay together", at least until the midterms. Both sides will be hoping to win the parliament and local bodies, which will "boost their respective political agendas" and help them gain the upper hand in the power struggle, said the BBC.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Elliott Goat is a freelance writer at The Week Digital. A winner of The Independent's Wyn Harness Award, he has been a journalist for over a decade with a focus on human rights, disinformation and elections. He is co-founder and director of Brussels-based investigative NGO Unhack Democracy, which works to support electoral integrity across Europe. A Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Fellow focusing on unions and the Future of Work, Elliott is a founding member of the RSA's Good Work Guild and a contributor to the International State Crime Initiative, an interdisciplinary forum for research, reportage and training on state violence and corruption.
-
'Without mandatory testing, bird flu will continue circulating at farms across the country'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Thirteen missing after Red Sea tourist boat sinks
Speed Read The vessel sank near the Egyptian coastal town of Marsa Alam
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Khan supporters converge on Islamabad
Speed Read Protesters clashing with Pakistani authorities are demanding the release of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
The teenage 'maths prodigy' who turned out to be a cheat
Under The Radar Jiang Ping defied expectations in a global competition but something wasn't right
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Ivory Coast reels from surge of homophobic attacks fuelled by online influencers
Under the Radar Once considered a safe haven, West African nation's LGBTQ+ citizens says they are now afraid to be seen in public
By Tess Foley-Cox Published
-
Putin's fixation with shamans
Under the Radar Secretive Russian leader, said to be fascinated with occult and pagan rituals, allegedly asked for blessing over nuclear weapons
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 24 February - 1 March
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 17 - 23 February
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
How Tehran became the world's nose job capital
Under the radar Iranian doctors raise alarm over low costs, weak regulation and online influence of 'Western beauty standards'
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 10 - 16 February
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Where does Indonesian democracy go from here?
Today's Big Question With a controversial former general dogged by allegations of human rights abuses poised to take over the third-largest democratic country on Earth, Indonesia faces an uncertain path forward
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published