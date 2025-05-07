Can the world stop Israel from starving Gaza?

Total blockade on food and aid enters its third month, and Israel is accused of 'weaponising starvation'

Displaced Palestinians receive hot meals distributed by aid organizations in Jabalia refugee camp of Jabalia, Gaza
'Signs of prolonged starvation are becoming more frequent and alarming'
(Image credit: Mahmoud Issa / Anadolu / Getty Images)
By
published

More than 3,500 children in Gaza "face imminent death by starvation" after more than two months of total blockade by Israel, said Gaza's Hamas-run Government Media Office.

The Israeli government cut off the enclave on 2 March as the ceasefire with Hamas began to disintegrate. It halted all supplies of humanitarian aid, including food, water and medicines, in a move it said was designed to pressure Hamas into releasing the remaining Israeli hostages.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

