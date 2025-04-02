Is Israel annexing Gaza?

Israeli army prepares a major ground offensive and is said to have plans to 'fully occupy the territory'

Photo composite illustration of an Israeli soldier, Palestinian woman and map of Gaza
Is Israel's goal to 'establish military rule in Gaza'?
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Israel has announced that it is expanding its ground operations in Gaza to seize "extensive territory" there.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said today that troops will "destroy and clear the area of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure". This would require, he said, a large-scale evacuation of Palestinians, forcing most of the remaining 2.2 million into a small "humanitarian area" in the south of the Gaza Strip.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸