Israel votes to ban UN agency for Palestinians

UNRWA provides food, medical care and other humanitarian assistance to Palestine

Women walk in front of the HQ of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees
The US and seven Western allies have urged Israel to scrap the new laws
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Israel's parliament, the Knesset, passed two laws last night banning the United Nations agency that provides the bulk of aid to Palestinians and labeling it a terrorist organization. The laws, which could end or sharply curtail U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) operations in Gaza and the West Bank, faced immediate criticism from the U.N. and Israel's Western allies.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

