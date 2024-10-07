Israel marks Oct. 7 attack, hits Lebanon, Gaza

It has been one year since Hamas attacked Israel festival goers, sparking an escalating conflict in the Middle East

Mourners attend 1-year anniversary of Oct. 7 terrorist attack at the site of the Nova music festival
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Israelis gathered Monday to mark the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack by Hamas that sparked an escalating conflict in the Middle East. Israel ramped up its bombing of Lebanon over the weekend and launched a fresh attack in northern Gaza. Hezbollah fired missiles into Israel from Lebanon, injuring 10 people in Haifa and Tiberias. 

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

