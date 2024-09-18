Hezbollah hit with exploding pagers, blames Israel

At least 11 people in Lebanon were killed, and 2,800 others were wounded

Crowds gather around ambulances in Beirut, Lebanon, after exploding pager attacks
Thousands of pagers across Lebanon buzzed for a few seconds then exploded, reportedly after receiving a triggering message from Israeli intelligence
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Exploding pagers killed at least 11 people in Lebanon on Tuesday, including an 8-year-old girl, and wounded about 2,800 others, health officials said. Hezbollah said it was the target of the attack and eight of its fighters were among the dead. Lebanon and Hezbollah blamed Israel. An American official told The Associated Press that Israel briefed the U.S. on the operation — in which small amounts of explosives were reportedly hidden in the pagers and detonated remotely — after it was over.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

