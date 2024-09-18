Mossad's history with explosive technology

Infamous Israeli spy agency has not claimed responsibility for Hezbollah's exploding pagers but has 'decades-long' list of remote assassinations

People attend the funeral ceremony held for Fatima Abdullah, who died in the pager explosion, in Beqaa, Lebanon
At least 12 people were killed when thousands of pagers exploded across Lebanon, including nine-year-old Fatima Abdullah
(Image credit: Suleiman Amhaz / Anadolu / Getty Images)
By
published

Israel's intelligence agency Mossad is reportedly behind the operation that caused thousands of Hezbollah's pagers to detonate across Lebanon. 

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the "unprecedented" security breach among Lebanon's armed militant group. It killed at least 12 people and injured more than 3,000, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry – "including many of the group's fighters and Iran's envoy to Beirut". But two senior sources told Reuters that it was the work of Mossad.

History Hezbollah Israel Lebanon Assassination Israel And Palestine Middle East World News The Explainer
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

