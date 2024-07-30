What would war between Israel and Hezbollah look like?

A conflict that neither side wants could cause devastation and spark direct US-Iran confrontation

Photo composite of Benjamin Netanyahu, Hassan Nasrallah, Israeli and Hezbollah soldiers, explosions and a map of Lebanon
An under-pressure Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu 'may now be tempted to expand the fight into Lebanon in part for domestic political aims'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images / AP)
By
published
in today's big question

"What I worry about every single day is that a miscalculation or an accident… hits a bus full of children, or hits another kind of civilian target, that could force the political system in either country to retaliate in a way that slides us into war."

US envoy Amos Hochstein's grim prediction from May, as told to the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, could be about to come true. Israel is preparing to retaliate against Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which it blames for a rocket attack on the occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 Israeli children over the weekend.

Hezbollah Israel Gaza Lebanon Middle East Benjamin Netanyahu Today's Big Question
Elliott Goat, The Week UK

Elliott Goat is a freelance writer at The Week Digital. A winner of The Independent's Wyn Harness Award, he has been a journalist for over a decade with a focus on human rights, disinformation and elections. He is co-founder and director of Brussels-based investigative NGO Unhack Democracy, which works to support electoral integrity across Europe. A Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Fellow focusing on unions and the Future of Work, Elliott is a founding member of the RSA's Good Work Guild and a contributor to the International State Crime Initiative, an interdisciplinary forum for research, reportage and training on state violence and corruption. 

