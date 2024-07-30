What would war between Israel and Hezbollah look like?
A conflict that neither side wants could cause devastation and spark direct US-Iran confrontation
"What I worry about every single day is that a miscalculation or an accident… hits a bus full of children, or hits another kind of civilian target, that could force the political system in either country to retaliate in a way that slides us into war."
US envoy Amos Hochstein's grim prediction from May, as told to the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, could be about to come true. Israel is preparing to retaliate against Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which it blames for a rocket attack on the occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 Israeli children over the weekend.
"Even though both sides probably understand that a fuller or deeper-scale war is in neither side's interest," he said, events could force them into a full-blown conflict that would have devastating consequences for them both, and the region.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What did the commentators say?
Since the Hamas attacks on 7 October, war between Israel and Hezbollah has constantly appeared "at once imminent and at least a few weeks away", said UnHerd.
Despite numerous tit-for-tat strikes – which have killed more than 450 people in Lebanon since October and nearly 50 Israelis – a "consensus" had been emerging that an "all-out war would not happen until autumn at the earliest – and not before Israel had wound down its campaign in Gaza".
Saturday's strike, resulting in the biggest single loss of life in cross-border attacks since October, seems to have changed that calculation and hardened public opinion inside Israel.
Amid intense international efforts to de-escalate tensions, and with neither side wanting a full-blown conflict, the question everyone is asking is does Saturday's attack represent the "miscalculation or accident" Hochstein warned of?
It is still "unlikely due to structural factors," said Foreign Policy, including the "desire by both to avoid a destructive regional war, and Washington's uncertain security support for Israel in such a military conflict".
The problem facing Israel is that it "cannot go it alone in a drawn-out war against multiple, well-armed foes from multiple directions". Israel will respond, but "perhaps like the choreographed aerial tit-for-tat between Israel and Iran in April, it will most likely refrain from escalating to the point of no return".
What next?
The risk is that both sides continue to box themselves in rhetorically and strategically so that the only way they can emerge without losing face to their respective publics is to go to war.
Senior Israeli officials are publicly using strong language to warn Hezbollah that fighting could break out at any time. "We are on the precipice of potentially a regional or world war. Iran is behind all the aggression in the region and their ambitions are global," Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Israel's special envoy for foreign affairs, told Politico. Saturday's "murder of those innocent children has crossed a red line".
But with Hezbollah – "Iran's strongest proxy", which is estimated to have at least 150,000 missiles and rockets pointing south – the "fear is of a war that would devastate Lebanon, and do serious damage to Israel", said CNN.
As Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told CNN: "It has the potential to create a situation that we have never seen in this region: a major regional war, which could draw in the Gulf." He warned this could also lead to direct confrontation between the United States and Iran.
"As the temperature rises in the region, so do concerns," said Politico. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan threatened on Sunday to send troops into Israel to intervene on behalf of Palestinians.
With his popularity at home plummeting, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is doing "all he can for his political survival", said the BBC's Mark Lowen. While a second front against Hezbollah could "simply be unfeasible" militarily right now, the fear is that "weakened and under pressure from far-right bellicose ministers, he may now be tempted to expand the fight into Lebanon in part for domestic political aims".
A permanent cease-fire between Israel and Hamas would "likely forestall a war in Lebanon", said Foreign Affairs. Hezbollah "remains committed to halting hostilities if Israel strikes a cease-fire agreement with Hamas in Gaza" and "amid the long war there and increasing tensions in the West Bank, Israel would likely prefer a diplomatic resolution to the tensions on its northern border".
But what each side wants and what it will get could be two very different outcomes. As Hochstein warned: "Wars have started historically around the world even when leaders didn't want them, because they had no choice."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Elliott Goat is a freelance writer at The Week Digital. A winner of The Independent's Wyn Harness Award, he has been a journalist for over a decade with a focus on human rights, disinformation and elections. He is co-founder and director of Brussels-based investigative NGO Unhack Democracy, which works to support electoral integrity across Europe. A Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Fellow focusing on unions and the Future of Work, Elliott is a founding member of the RSA's Good Work Guild and a contributor to the International State Crime Initiative, an interdisciplinary forum for research, reportage and training on state violence and corruption.
-
The taxes Labour could raise to plug spending shortfalls
The Explainer Chancellor Rachel Reeves has warned Labour inherited a 'black hole' spending gap from the Tories
By Marc Shoffman, The Week UK Published
-
All the Kamala Harris memes explained
In the spotlight The meme queen is having a 'brat summer,' and her 'coconut-pilled' supporters love that for her
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
6 sunshine-y hotels to visit before the summer is over
The Week Recommends Hit the beach, play golf and swim outside while you can
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Could Hezbollah defeat Israel?
Today's Big Question 'World's best-armed non-state group' on brink of all-out war with neighbour as UN chief warns of regional 'catastrophe'
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
-
Iran at the nuclear crossroads
The Explainer Officials 'openly threatening' to build nuclear bomb, as watchdog finds large increase in enriched uranium stockpile
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
How strong is Hamas?
Today's Big Question Analysts warn that Islamist group may sustain 'lingering armed resistance for years to come'
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
-
How would we know if World War Three had started?
Today's Big Question With conflicts in Ukraine, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific, the 'spark' that could ignite all-out war 'already exists'
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Will Iran attack hinder support for Ukraine?
Today's Big Question Pro-Kyiv allies cry 'hypocrisy' and 'double standards' even as the US readies new support package
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
-
Will Iran's attack on Israel backfire?
Today's Big Question The unprecedented targeting of Israel could be a 'godsend' for Netanyahu as the limits of Tehran's military power are exposed
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
-
Will Iran risk all-out war with Israel?
Today's Big Question Tehran has not wanted to be directly involved in the Middle East conflict so far. But that could be about to change
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Why is Islamic State targeting Russia?
Today's Big Question Islamist terror group's attack on 'soft target' in Moscow was driven in part by 'opportunity and personnel'
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published