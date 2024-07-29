Fears of all-out war grow after Golan Heights strike
Tensions are escalating between Israel and Hezbollah
What happened
World leaders mounted a diplomatic effort to dissuade Israel from increasing its attacks on Lebanon amid fears that an all-out war would envelop the region in response to a rocket strike that killed 12 people, including children, in the occupied Golan Heights.
Who said what
Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant pledged a heavy response to the attack on the town of Majdal Shams. "Hezbollah is responsible for this and they will pay the price," he said.
Hezbollah "firmly denies" it was behind the strike that killed children playing on a soccer field, suggesting it may have been an Israeli interceptor missile that went astray.
As tensions rose French President Emmanuel Macron told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that France remained committed to doing "everything to avoid a new escalation in the region."
What next?
So far the skirmishes that have killed both civilians and soldiers in Lebanon and Israel have been "relatively contained," said the BBC. But now "the question is how far Israel will go in response to Saturday's tragedy."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A "war against Lebanon is a regional war," said Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib to CNN.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.
-
Apple in first union contract with retail employees
Speed Read The deal with employees at the Towson, Maryland, store marks the first labor agreement for any US Apple employees
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Can a racially and culturally divided country elect a multi-precedent-setting candidate?
Today's big question Vice President Kamala Harris is facing a wave of personal attacks tinged with racism and sexism
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Firefighters battle enormous California wildfire
Speed Read The Park Fire in Northern California was larger than the city of Los Angeles
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How the war in Ukraine is affecting the country's books
The Explainer One of the country's largest printing plants was recently hit by a Russian missile strike
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'I will not be silent' on Gaza, says Kamala Harris
Speed Read In a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Harris supported Israel's right to defend itself while expressing a desire to end Palestinian suffering
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
California orders mass dismantling of unhoused people's camps
Speed Read Gavin Newsom's move follows a Supreme Court ruling last month in favor of an Oregon city that ticketed people for sleeping outside
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Is the new Palestinian unity a mirage? And how will it affect the war?
Today's Big Question 'Bitter foes' Hamas and Fatah look to the future
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Netanyahu makes controversial address
Speed Reads Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to Congress denounced Gaza war protestors
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Hamas and Fatah sign unity agreement in Beijing
Speed Read China brokered a reconciliation deal between the rival Palestinian factions
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Bob Menendez to resign after corruption conviction
Speed Read The New Jersey senator submitted to resignation pressure following charges of federal bribery and corruption
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
ICJ ruling: will 'damning verdict' stop Netanyahu?
Talking Point The UN's top court has ruled Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories breaks international law
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published