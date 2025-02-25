Is Gaza ceasefire deal about to fizzle out?

Israel and Hamas accuse each other of deliberately breaking first phase of the fragile truce, which is due to expire on Saturday

Armed Hamas militants parade Israeli hostages Omer Shem Tov (L) and Omer Wankert on stage in the central Gaza Strip
Israel has blamed the indefinite delay on Hamas' hostage release ceremonies, in which armed militants paraded captives in front of crowds
(Image credit: Youssef Alzanoun / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

The first stage of the ceasefire in Gaza, comprising hostage-prisoner exchanges between Israel and Hamas, expires on Saturday. But talks on the second phase, which were due to start earlier this month, have yet to begin. Now both sides are accusing the other of deliberately breaking the fragile truce.

On Sunday, Israel postponed the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners, due to be freed in exchange for six Israelis the day before. It blamed the indefinite delay on Hamas' hostage release ceremonies, in which armed militants paraded captives, some visibly emaciated, in front of crowds and displayed coffins of deceased Israelis under a caricature of the Israeli prime minister. This is "cynical exploitation of our hostages for propaganda purposes", Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement. Israel is ready to "resume intense fighting at any moment".

