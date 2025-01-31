Palestine's newly freed political prisoners

Terrorists, women and children have been released in the latest phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal with Israel

Former Palestinian prisoner Zakaria Zubeidi is lifted by the crowd upon arrival in Ramallah in a Red Cross convoy
Zakaria Zubeidi, a former leader of a Palestinian militant group, was released yesterday in Ramallah. He had been jailed for attacks that killed several Israelis
(Image credit: Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

There were "chaotic but joyous" scenes in Ramallah yesterday as more than 100 Palestinian prisoners were freed from Israel's Ofer prison as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The freed prisoners were "met by a huge crowd" in the city in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, who'd "gathered to welcome their release", said the BBC.

