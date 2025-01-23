After Gaza: what is Israel doing in the West Bank?

Benjamin Netanyahu launches 'extensive and significant' operation, with deadly strikes on Jenin, arrests and checkpoints across the occupied territory

Israeli forces evacuate neighborhoods in the Jenin Refugee Camp
(Image credit: Issam Rimawi / Anadolu / Getty Images)
By
published

With a ceasefire in place in Gaza, Israel has "turned its attention" to the occupied West Bank with a "large-scale crackdown" centred on the city of Jenin, which has killed at least 10 and wounded dozens, said The New York Times.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's "extensive and significant" operation was aimed at "eradicating terrorism", and defeating an increasingly popular Hamas.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

