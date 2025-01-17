Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal on track to start by Monday

A deal between Israel and Hamas to release hostages and begin a ceasefire was officially signed by representatives in Doha

Israelis gather at memorial for Gaza hostages in Tel Aviv
Israelis gather at memorial for Gaza hostages in Tel Aviv
(Image credit: Noam Galai / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Representatives from Israel, Hamas, Egypt, Qatar and the U.S. signed a Gaza ceasefire agreement in Doha Thursday, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early Friday morning his security cabinet would convene to approve it that day. Final approval by Netanyahu's full cabinet is expected Saturday evening, a delay likely to push off the implementation of the ceasefire from Sunday to Monday, according to Axios.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸