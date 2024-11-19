US sanctions Israeli West Bank settler group

The Biden administration has imposed sanctions on Amana, Israel's largest settlement development organization

Israeli bulldozer tears down Palestinian house in West Bank
(Image credit: Hazem Bader / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

The U.S. Treasury Department Monday imposed sanctions on Amana, Israel's largest settlement development organization, and its Binyanei Bar Amana subsidiary, calling the groups "a key part of the Israeli extremist settlement movement" and accusing them of supporting growing settler violence in the occupied West Bank.



Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

