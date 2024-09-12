The killing of an American in the West Bank could strain US-Israeli relations
Is the growing outcry from the Biden administration over the IDF killing of American citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi a prelude to changes in US foreign policy in the region?
While much of the world's attention has been focused on Israel's bombardment of the Gaza strip, the recent killing of American citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi during protests against Israeli settlements in the West Bank may prove to be a turning point in U.S.-Israel relations. The IDF has admitted it is "highly likely" their troops killed Eygi, but Israeli officials insisted in a brief press release that she had been "hit indirectly and unintentionally by IDF fire, which was not aimed at her." Eygi's family quickly rejected the IDF's initial findings, saying they are "deeply offended by the suggestion that her killing by a trained sniper was in any way unintentional."
As details about Eygi's death continue to be uncovered, the United States government finds its commitment to protect its own citizens butting heads with its steadfast support for a longtime ally — even as growing domestic opposition to Israel's actions in Gaza intensify scrutiny over that diplomatic relationship at large.
Time for 'fundamental changes'?
After initially framing Eygi's death as an "accident" in which an IDF bullet "ricocheted off the ground," President Joe Biden took a more strident tone, demanding one day later that there be "full accountability" and that Israel "ensure that incidents like this never happen again."
Advocates have nevertheless "questioned the US government's commitment" to the safety of its citizens "particularly in the occupied Palestinian territories," said Al Jazeera. Critics point to a "string of high-profile killings by Israeli forces" which have historically gone unaccounted for. As one of America's closest allied nations, critics of Israel claim there is a "reticence towards pursuing justice in cases in which its soldiers appear to be at fault." Following the 2022 killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli forces, "no soldier was punished for her death, while the Biden administration’s promises to deliver accountability for the killing of an American journalist abroad proved hollow and halfhearted," The Washington Post said. With that in mind, and despite the president's public comments, "precedent suggests there will be little accountability" for Eygi's death either.
Although National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby lauded the IDF for taking the "unusual step" of calling for a criminal investigation into Eygi's killing, the incident has prompted the "strongest comments to date criticizing the security forces of Washington's closest Middle East ally" from Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Reuters said. Speaking with reporters in London this week, Blinken demanded the Israeli government "make some fundamental changes in the way that they operate in the West Bank, including changes to their rules of engagement." Blinken's comments were the "toughest criticism the United States has leveled at Israel," The New York Times said.
Echoing his fellow cabinet member in a call with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, Austin decried Eygi's "unprovoked and unjustified death" and "urged Minister Gallant to reexamine the IDF's rules of engagement while operating in the West Bank," The Pentagon said.
An investigative monopoly?
To date, the United States has stressed that it will rely on Israel's own investigation into Eygi's killing, and it is "not clear whether there were any plans for a U.S.-led investigation," NBC News said. By not launching its own probe, "the conclusion to draw is clear," said The Nation. "The death of an American demands an immediate, forceful response — unless that American is killed by Israelis while protesting on behalf of Palestinian rights."
"For the United States government to accept the results of Israel's internal military investigations is a complete dereliction of the US government's responsibility to its own citizens," said the International Solidarity Movement, an activist group in which Eygi was a member.
A number of "high-ranking Democrats" have demanded more from both Israel and the Biden administration, Politico said. Among them are Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who chided the administration for its inaction, and demanded the White House "do more to hold the Netanyahu government accountable and use American influence to demand the prosecution of those responsible for harm against American citizens."
If Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu can't deliver the restitution demanded by the death of an American citizen under his watch, Van Hollen said, "the U.S. Department of Justice must."
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
