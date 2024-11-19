What Mike Huckabee means for US-Israel relations

Some observers are worried that the conservative evangelical minister could be a destabilizing influence on an already volatile region

Mike Huckabee addressed audience at Christians United for Israel event
He's described himself as an ardent Zionist and cast skepticism on the existence of Palestinian people. Now, Mike Huckabee is set to become the face of American policy in Israel.
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

Just a few weeks after his electoral victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, President-elect Donald Trump has wasted little time in filling out his incoming administration. This roster of high profile supporters and MAGA notables will all likely face a friendly, GOP-led Senate for their confirmation process. While some of Trump's choices are relative political neophytes, his pick to represent the United States in Israel — Mike Huckabee — is anything but. Beyond serving as the governor of Arkansas for more than a decade, Huckabee has been a fixture in conservative politics for nearly forty years, long before his daughter Sarah — now Arkansas' governor in her own right — became one of the most notable figures of Trump's first administration as the frequently controversial White House press secretary.

Huckabee "loves Israel, and the people of Israel," Trump said in a Truth Social post announcing the nomination. "And likewise, the people of Israel love him." Trump's laudations notwithstanding, Huckabee's nomination has raised eyebrows and red flags among some observers who cite his past comments about the region and strict evangelical theology as complicating his plenipotentiary duties. Huckabee is the "first non-Jew nominated for the post" since 2008, said The Times of Israel.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

