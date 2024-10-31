Donald Trump sees himself as 'protector' of Israel

What does that mean for the war in Gaza?

trump at the microphone speaking at the Israel American Council Summit
The former president has expressed his unwavering support for Israel and an interest in Palestine's beachfront development.
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

The 2024 presidential election takes place amid war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Donald Trump has long fashioned himself as Israel's champion. It is a stance likely to continue in a second term.

"You have a big protector in me. You don't have a protector on the other side," Trump said at the Israeli-American Council summit in October. And NPR said he repeated his longstanding assertion — called antisemitic by some — that Jewish-American voters owe him their vote for his Israel-friendly policies as president. "Anybody who's Jewish and loves being Jewish and loves Israel is a fool if they vote for a Democrat," he said.

Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

