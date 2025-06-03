DOJ, Boulder police outline attacker's confession

Mohamed Sabry Soliman planned the attack for a year and 'wanted them all to die'

Flowers and Israeli flag outside site of Boulder attack on Jewish group
Flowers and an Israeli flag outside the site of a Boulder attack on a local Jewish group
(Image credit: Chet Strange / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

The Justice Department and police in Boulder, Colorado, said Monday that the man arrested for Sunday's attack on a local Jewish group had admitted to throwing Molotov cocktails at the "Zionists" in a plot to kill them. The suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, faces state attempted murder charges and a federal hate crime charge. Two of the 12 people burned by his incendiary devices are still hospitalized, police said.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

