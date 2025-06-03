DOJ, Boulder police outline attacker's confession

What happened

The Justice Department and police in Boulder, Colorado, said Monday that the man arrested for Sunday's attack on a local Jewish group had admitted to throwing Molotov cocktails at the "Zionists" in a plot to kill them. The suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, faces state attempted murder charges and a federal hate crime charge. Two of the 12 people burned by his incendiary devices are still hospitalized, police said.

Who said what

Soliman, 45, said he brought 18 incendiary devices to kill Jewish participants in a weekly "Run for Their Lives" hostage-awareness walk, according to a police affidavit. "He said he had to do it, he should do it and he would not forgive himself if he did not do it," but only threw two of the Molotov cocktails "because he got scared and had never hurt anyone before." Soliman intended to use his gas-filled backpack sprayer on himself "because he had planned on dying," police said.

Soliman admitted he planned the attack for a year and "wanted them all to die, he had no regrets and he would go back and do it again," acting U.S. Attorney J. Bishop Grewell said at a news conference. He wanted to use guns but "could not purchase them because he was not a legal citizen." U.S. officials said Soliman, an Egyptian citizen, entered the U.S in 2022 on a since-expired tourist visa and later applied for asylum. His still-pending asylum claim put his immigration status in a legal "gray area," The New York Times said.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said the state charges carried a maximum sentence of 384 years. Grewell said the federal case could mean life in prison, "and these charges are the first step." Soliman's next court appearance is Thursday.