'King of the Hill' actor shot dead outside home

Jonathan Joss was fatally shot by a neighbor who was 'yelling violent homophobic slurs,' says his husband

Amy Poehler and Jonathan Joss in &quot;Parks and Recreation&quot;
Joss' husband said the pair had faced years of 'openly homophobic' harassment
(Image credit: Ben Cohen / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Jonathan Joss, the actor best known for voicing "King of the Hill" character John Redcorn, was fatally shot Sunday night outside his fire-gutted San Antonio home, police said Monday. He was 59. A neighbor, Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, was arrested and charged with murder. Joss' husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, said the shooter "started yelling violent homophobic slurs at us" before firing.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

