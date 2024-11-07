Ivory Coast reels from surge of homophobic attacks fuelled by online influencers

Once considered a safe haven, West African nation's LGBTQ+ citizens says they are now afraid to be seen in public

Photo collage of a hand holding a smartphone. Overlaid on top of the screen is a human-shaped shooting practice target rendered in pink, with an inverted triangle for a bullseye.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Ivory Coast has traditionally been a safe haven for LGBTQ+ communities in West Africa, but a recent surge in homophobic attacks fuelled by social media has "shaken that sense of safety", said Elian Peltier in The New York Times.

Since September, there have been more than 45 assaults on gay men and transgender people in its largest city, Abidjan. In one incident in Yopougon, a working-class neighbourhood in Abidjan, a mob targeted a beauty salon run by transgender women. A broader rise in homophobia was on display during this September's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers when several groups of Ivory Coast fans unfurled banners bearing homophobic messages and slogans including "No to woubi", a derogatory term for gay men.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Tess Foley-Cox
