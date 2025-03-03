Mountains of garbage are creating more hazards in Gaza

Gaza was already creating 1,700 tons of waste daily prior to the war

Photo collage of a Palestinian child resting atop a pile of rubble and garbage.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

Following months of bitter conflict in Gaza, thousands of tons of garbage remain piled up in the streets, creating an even greater ecological and health dilemma for those remaining in the territory. Even before the war broke out following Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, Gazans were faced with a lackluster garbage disposal system.

Despite its hurdles, this system was able to keep up, even as Gazans were generating an estimated 1,700 tons of daily waste before the war. But this is no longer the case, and mountains of garbage now threaten the stability of the entire region.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸