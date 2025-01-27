Trump proposal to 'clean out' Gaza gets cool reception

U.S. allies Jordan and Egypt rejected President Donald Trump's suggestion that Palestinians leave Gaza

Donald Trump talks to reporters on Air Force One
'You're talking about probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing,' Trump said on Air Force One
(Image credit: Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

U.S. allies Jordan and Egypt Sunday flatly rejected President Donald Trump's suggestion that Palestinians should leave Gaza and resettle in their countries on a "temporary or long-term" basis due to the widespread destruction in the Palestinian enclave from the 15-month war between Hamas and Israel.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

