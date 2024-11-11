The teenage 'maths prodigy' who turned out to be a cheat

Jiang Ping defied expectations in a global competition but something wasn't right

Photo collage of a teenage girl with a backpack on, facing away from the camera and towards a giant blackboard with mathematical formulas on it
Jiang Ping was described as a 'genius'
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

A 17-year-old girl hailed as a "genius" for her score in an international maths competition in China was actually a cheat, said organisers.

Jiang Ping hit the headlines in June when she became the first finalist from a "lowly vocational school", said the BBC, but "months of scepticism" over her "stellar results" led to an investigation and a shocking discovery.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸