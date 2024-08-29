The race to be the next chancellor of Oxford University

Imran Khan is running for office for historic position from his prison cell

Imran Khan
Formerly Pakistan's prime minister, Khan was removed from office by a contentious no-confidence vote in 2022
(Image credit: Shahzaib Akber / Epa-Efe / Shutterstock)
By
published

Several British politicians have endorsed cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan to be the next chancellor of Oxford University after the incumbent Lord Patten stands down in February.

Formerly Pakistan's prime minister, Khan was removed from office by a contentious no-confidence vote in 2022. Since then, he has faced a series of what his supporters describe as politically motivated charges, including corruption and violations of Pakistan's Official Secrets Act. Those legal entanglements mean Khan is running for the "prestigious role" from his prison cell, noted Middle East Eye, but that hasn't stopped Tory peer Lord Daniel Hannan and independent MPs Shockat Adam and Adnan Hussain from backing him.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Oxford University Imran Khan Peter Mandelson William Hague
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

