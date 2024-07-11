Unschooling: the radical education trend raising eyebrows

Some parents are letting their children lead their education

Photo collage of various bits of report cards and tests forming a background for a vintage style illustration of a boy and a girl jumping joyfully. The boy is swinging books in a bookstrap. There are two gold star stickers next to the kids.
Without direct instruction, will kids pick up reading and math naturally?
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Since the pandemic, there has been a noticeable surge in homeschooling. Now, a different pedagogical trend called "unschooling" is gaining momentum, sparking controversy and debate online.

In June, spiritual influencer Mami Onami went viral after discussing unschooling or "free schooling" her children. "We don't teach our children anything," she said in a TikTok video. "Everything that they learn is in response to either their interest or their questions." With no set curriculum or school hours, she and her partner "just respond whenever [her kids] wanna know something and do our best to make sure they really get it." Mami Onami's declaration has led to backlash on social media, with many commenters questioning her parenting. However, she is not alone in pursuing this alternative route to educating her children. 

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

