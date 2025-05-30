Colleges are canceling affinity graduations amid DEI attacks but students are pressing on

The commencement at Harvard University was in the news, but other colleges are also taking action

Graduates of Harvard University walk through the campus during commencement on May 29, 2025.
Graduates of Harvard University walk through the campus during commencement on May 29, 2025
(Image credit: Mel Musto/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
With the school year coming to an end at American universities across the country, colleges are taking a step to avoid the ire of the Trump administration: canceling affinity graduations. These events are optional ceremonies meant to highlight the diversity of student bodies, but some universities are rethinking their plans to host them as the White House promotes an anti-DEI platform at colleges.

Despite this, many students on these campuses are fighting back against the administration's anti-DEI push. Harvard University has been in the spotlight the most, but other schools have also seen similar actions from students.

