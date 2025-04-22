Harvard sues Trump over frozen grant money

The Trump administration withheld $2.2 billion in federal grants and contracts after Harvard rejected its demands

Protester cheers Harvard&#039;s pushback against Trump administration demands
A loss in court could spell the 'end of the resistance'
What happened

Harvard Monday sued the Trump administration in federal court over its withholding of $2.2 billion in federal grants and contracts, arguing it violates the university's First Amendment rights and federal civil rights law. The Trump administration froze the funding and threatened other punitive measures last week after Harvard rejected its sweeping demands for internal changes and government oversight.

