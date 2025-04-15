Harvard loses $2.3B after rejecting Trump demands

The university denied the Trump administration's request for oversight and internal policy changes

Protesters urge Harvard to take a stand against President Donald Trump
Protesters urge Harvard to take a stand against President Donald Trump
What happened

Harvard University Monday rejected the Trump administration's sweeping demands for oversight and internal policy changes, calling the effort an unlawful and unconstitutional overreach. Hours later, the administration said it was immediately freezing $2.3 billion in federal grants and contracts to Harvard and its affiliated hospitals and research institutions.

