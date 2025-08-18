August 18 editorial cartoons

Monday's political cartoons include Vladimir Putin meeting with Donald Trump, RFK Jr. honoring the spread of germs, and WNBA fans eye-rolling Pam Bondi

By
published

In this cartoon, Vladimir Putin walks down the stairs from his airplane along with a river of blood. Donald Trump responds, “You brought your own red carpet!”

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled “The Kennedy Self-Center Honors” and depicts RFK Jr. on a stage pointing at a wall of germs and viruses. He says, “It’s going viral!”

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This editorial cartoon depicts Donald Trump on the roof of a museum. He’s got a bucket of white paint and is painting the museum. He says, “Formerly the Smithsonian.” The museum is now called the Museum of Whitewashing.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled “Trump Meets Putin”. Vladimir Putin has a pointer and is tapping a map of Eastern Europe that includes Ukraine. The word “Ukraine” has been crossed out and Putin taps on a large area that reads, “All mine!!!” Trump responds with a smile, “So, it’s basically redistricting! I love it!”

(Image credit: Chris Britt / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon shows two women wearing WNBA shirts in a bar watching television. Pam Bondi is on the TV and yells, “The deep state’s throwing sandwiches at federal officers!” One of the WNBA fans says, “Boo-freaking hoo…”

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump in clown makeup and a snake for a tie on a unicycle. He’s juggling a hammer labeled tariffs, a National Guard tank, an ICE tray, an alligator, and a chainsaw. He’s distracting a group of people labeled “The World”. No one pays attention to a starving boy at left who holds an empty bowl labeled “Gaza” and says “Ahem”.

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled “The Art of the Kneel.” Donald Trump is on his knees kissing the hand of a shirtless Vladimir Putin.

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

In this cartoon, Donald Trump drives a DC Police car with the words “To Serve and Distract” written on the back. An FBI officer and National Guardsman are in the back seat. Trump bleats, “It’s an emergency!” as he drives through boxes labelled “Epstein Files”.

(Image credit: Phil Hands / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump is in a field surrounded by wind turbines in this cartoon. He tries to hide a golf club behind his back and yells at a turbine, “You’re big and ugly and hurt birds!!” Meanwhile, a feather drops from the golf club and a battered and bruised American eagle is on the ground.

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a donkey and an elephant both drawing electoral maps. The donkey says, “You want redistricting? Redistrict this!” The elephant responds, “When pigs file taxes! As if! In your dreams” The donkey says, “You wish!”

(Image credit: Monte Wolverton / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

